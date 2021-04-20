Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will announce $187.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $204.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $841.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $962.95 million, with estimates ranging from $809.65 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE:LPI opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $463.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $18,715,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

