Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post sales of $26.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.33 million to $26.62 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $22.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.54 million to $107.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $111.74 million, with estimates ranging from $111.48 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 over the last ninety days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

