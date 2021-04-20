Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 460%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,667. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

