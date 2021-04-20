Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.22). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

