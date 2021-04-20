Brokerages Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post sales of $439.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $381.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

MAXR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

