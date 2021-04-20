Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to announce $87.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the highest is $92.90 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $57.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $326.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Bryan T. Baldasare sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $379,192.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,390.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

VIVO stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $986.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

