Brokerages Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) PT at $89.75

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

