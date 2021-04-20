Brokerages Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Target Price at $27.20

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $29.67. 7,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.59 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 517,755 shares of company stock valued at $13,773,825. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

