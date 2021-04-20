Brokerages Set GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) PT at $89.20

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $95.68 on Friday. GATX has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $101.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GATX by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

