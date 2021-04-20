Brokerages Set La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Target Price at $42.67

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of analysts have commented on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LZB opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

