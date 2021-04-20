Brokerages Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Price Target at $453.44

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $453.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of TFX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $432.13. 2,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,653. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $435.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.53 and a 200-day moving average of $388.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.