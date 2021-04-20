Brokerages Set The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT at $53.27

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.27.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

PLCE stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.60. 11,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.71.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

About The Children's Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

