Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 140.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.69. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

