Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKL. TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKL opened at $15.60 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

