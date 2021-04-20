BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLRX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

PLRX opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $733,600 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

