Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.26

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $8.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 130,973 shares changing hands.

BBW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $123.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $93.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 261,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

