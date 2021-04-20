Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Invests $433,000 in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,534,000 after purchasing an additional 341,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

