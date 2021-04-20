Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

