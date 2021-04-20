BZEdge (BZE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BZEdge has a market cap of $1.54 million and $1,840.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00277751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.00931063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.21 or 0.99643797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00638895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BZEdge

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

