C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBNT opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. C-Bond Systems has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.43.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.