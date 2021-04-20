Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report issued on Thursday, April 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

