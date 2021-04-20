CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC increased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.56.

Shares of CAE traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 399,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. CAE has a 12 month low of C$18.33 and a 12 month high of C$39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 936.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

