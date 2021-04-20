Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,181 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of CEVA worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. 1,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,284. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,472.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

