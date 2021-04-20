Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 82,344 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $29,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. 225,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,450. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

