Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 52,316 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $569,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

RXT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

RXT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

