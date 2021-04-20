Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $180.91. 2,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,171. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $190.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

