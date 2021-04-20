Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.7% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Brightworth grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.15. 31,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

