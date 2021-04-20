Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.59. 29,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,940. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

