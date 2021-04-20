Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.58. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock opened at C$12.45 on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$4.66 and a one year high of C$13.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.34.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$533.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

