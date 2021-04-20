Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $365.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.87. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $390.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $510.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

