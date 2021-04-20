CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$12.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$10.50. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWX. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

TSE:CWX traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,505. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.37 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.65.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million. On average, analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

