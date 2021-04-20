Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Shares of COF opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.04. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $137.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.