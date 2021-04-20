Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective upped by CIBC to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.67.

CPX stock opened at C$37.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$23.72 and a 52-week high of C$38.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.53.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

