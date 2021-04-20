Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 123,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.32 million, a PE ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $694,000. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.