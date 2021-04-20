Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.94

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 646778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 127.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,379,000. Insiders have sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 in the last ninety days.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

