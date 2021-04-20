Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.11.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

