Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

NYSE ODC opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $177,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.