Cardinal Capital Management Buys 387 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,459 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth about $3,616,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VMware by 62.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 405 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. increased its position in VMware by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 225,770 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in VMware by 69.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 1,536 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $253,455.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,547.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $168.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $121.78 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.65 and a 200-day moving average of $137.48.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

