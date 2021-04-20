Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.37 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.53. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $163.37. The firm has a market cap of $218.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.