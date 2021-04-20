Cardinal Capital Management Sells 17 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,291.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,112.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,861.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,205.00 and a 12 month high of $2,304.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

