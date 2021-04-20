Cardinal Capital Management Sells 447 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.15. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

