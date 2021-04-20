Cardinal Capital Management Sells 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,303.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,125.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1,869.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.