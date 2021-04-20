CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTRE. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.78.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,867,000 after purchasing an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $13,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

