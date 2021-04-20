Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

AFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.57 ($155.97).

Shares of ETR:AFX traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €146.55 ($172.41). The stock had a trading volume of 179,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company’s 50 day moving average is €130.43 and its 200-day moving average is €121.21. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 100.58. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a 12-month high of €148.20 ($174.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

