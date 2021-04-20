Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Sells 100,000 Shares

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $25.57. 850,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,596,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,202 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

