CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.58. Approximately 25,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,712,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. The business had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 345,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 363.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 208,550 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

