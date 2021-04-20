CashBet Coin (CBC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $5.60, $50.98 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00068822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00091909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00647392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

