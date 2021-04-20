Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,710. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $124.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

