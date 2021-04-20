CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.17. 109,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,916. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,559.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,955 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

