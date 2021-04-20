Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

NYSE:FUN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 12,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,346. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.